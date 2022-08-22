Shared values key to world peace: Muslim World League chief

RIMINI, Italy: “Without shared values, the world cannot live in peace,” Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, told a conference on inter-religious dialogue in the Italian city of Rimini.

“We all want to live in peaceful societies, and the only way to do this is to build bridges of understanding, accept differences, and want to do good without conflict,” added Al-Issa, who is also president of the International Islamic Halal Organization and a former Saudi justice minister.

“With shared values we build and give, do good, overcome challenges, and defeat evil by living in justice, peace and harmony.”

Nearly 3,000 people attended the speech of Al-Issa, who is considered a leading global voice on moderate Islam and a key figure in efforts to combat extremist ideology. He was given a very warm welcome.

The conference, attended by Arab News, was moderated by Wael Farouq, an Egyptian professor at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in the Italian city of Milan.

He praised Al-Issa “for the promotion of moderate Islam and for the construction of a world where everyone is respected.”

Al-Issa told attendees: “I am happy to meet you all. At this forum in Rimini, bridges are being built. Here we all feel the importance of bringing nations together so that they cooperate to build human brotherhood and overcome the human and spiritual problems that we all need to solve in order to build together … a safe and peaceful world where different bodies and societies can live and prosper in peace together.”