Six killed in suspected Shabab attack in Kenya: official

NAIROBI: Six people have been killed and homes torched in an attack Monday by suspected Al-Shabab militants in Kenya’s coastal Lamu region that borders Somalia, a local government official said.

“I confirm that we had an attack suspected to be by Al-Shabab at a place known as Widhu, and we have lost six people. One was shot dead and we also have others who were burnt,” said Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia.