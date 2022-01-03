26.7 C
Monday, January 3, 2022
Six killed in suspected Shabab attack in Kenya: official

NAIROBI: Six people have been killed and homes torched in an attack Monday by suspected Al-Shabab militants in Kenya’s coastal Lamu region that borders Somalia, a local government official said.
“I confirm that we had an attack suspected to be by Al-Shabab at a place known as Widhu, and we have lost six people. One was shot dead and we also have others who were burnt,” said Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia.

