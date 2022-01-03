NAIROBI: Six people have been killed and homes torched in an attack Monday by suspected Al-Shabab militants in Kenya’s coastal Lamu region that borders Somalia, a local government official said.
“I confirm that we had an attack suspected to be by Al-Shabab at a place known as Widhu, and we have lost six people. One was shot dead and we also have others who were burnt,” said Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia.
Six killed in suspected Shabab attack in Kenya: official
