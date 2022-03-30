ISLAMABAD: At least six Pakistan soldiers were killed Wednesday in an attack on their base in the country’s northwest claimed by the local version of the Taliban, the military said.
“During intense exchange of fire, six soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom),” a military statement said.
Six Pakistan soldiers killed in attack by local Taliban: military
