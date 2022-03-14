24.2 C
Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack

TOKYO: The Japanese government on Monday strongly condemned the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ multiple missile attack on Irbil in Iraq.

Japan said the attack threatened the sovereignty and stability of Iraq.

An official statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said the government of Japan would continue to support the efforts of the Iraqi government to ensure peace and stability of the region.

“Japan will also continue its diplomatic efforts towards easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East,” the ministry said.

