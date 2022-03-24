Suspect in court over alleged murder of UK student

LONDON: A Tunisian man accused of murdering a 19-year-old student in her university accommodation has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Sabita Thanwani, 19, was found dead in her central London student accommodation on Saturday.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, appeared at London’s Old Bailey, the central criminal court, speaking only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He has been charged with the murder of Thanwani as well as assaulting a police officer during his arrest.

Maaroufe, who is believed to have had a relationship with the victim, was assisted by an Arabic interpreter during the hearing.

The court heard that police found Thanwani’s body in her bed, surrounded by bloodstains.

An autopsy found the cause of death was “sharp force trauma to the neck.”

Thanwani’s family have previously paid tribute to her, saying: “Sabita was our daughter. Our angel. Her life, that we hoped would be long, was cut tragically short. She was ripped away from those who loved her so very dearly — her mum, dad, brother, grandparents, extended family and friends.

“Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known. She inspired us every day of her precious 19 years of life. Her mission was to help everyone.”

Maaroufe was remanded in custody until his next hearing on June 30.