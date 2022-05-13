33.4 C
Yemen
Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...
World

Swedish policy review says joining NATO would reduce conflict risk

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa
Author: 
Reuters
ID: 
1652434322909273400
Fri, 2022-05-13 09:18

STOCKHOLM: Swedish membership in NATO would have a stabilizing effect and would benefit countries around the Baltic sea, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Friday, the day after neighbour Finland committed to applying to join the 30-nation alliance.
“Swedish NATO membership would raise the threshold for military conflicts and thus have a conflict-preventing effect in northern Europe,” Linde told reporters when presenting a parliament report on security.
Sweden is widely expected to follow Finland’s lead and Stockholm could apply for NATO membership as early as Monday.

Main category: 
World
Previous articleBritain, France urge allies to keep pressure on Putin
Next articleQueen attends horse show in first public appearance in weeks
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article