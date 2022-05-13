Swedish policy review says joining NATO would reduce conflict risk

STOCKHOLM: Swedish membership in NATO would have a stabilizing effect and would benefit countries around the Baltic sea, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Friday, the day after neighbour Finland committed to applying to join the 30-nation alliance.

“Swedish NATO membership would raise the threshold for military conflicts and thus have a conflict-preventing effect in northern Europe,” Linde told reporters when presenting a parliament report on security.

Sweden is widely expected to follow Finland’s lead and Stockholm could apply for NATO membership as early as Monday.