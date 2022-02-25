Taliban urge restraint in Russia-Ukraine conflict

LONDON: The Taliban on Friday urged Ukraine and Russia to show restraint and prevent civilian casualties.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about real possibility of civilian casualties,” a Taliban spokesman said in a statement issued on the second day of hostilities.

“The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence,” he added.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in line with its foreign policy of neutrality, calls on both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means.”

It also urged all actors to protect the lives of Afghan students and migrants currently in Ukraine.