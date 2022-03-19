World Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 22: presidency By webmaster March 19, 2022 0 1 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read Afghanistan world’s unhappiest country, even before Taliban March 19, 2022 Aid agencies struggle to reach Ukraine’s ‘beseiged’ cities March 19, 2022 Russia-China cooperation will only get stronger – Interfax cites Lavrov March 19, 2022 Ukraine’s leader warns war will cost Russia for generations March 19, 2022 shounaz.mekky DAR ES SALAAM: At least 22 people died after a bus crashed into a lorry in eastern Tanzania on Friday, the presidency said.The accident also injured 38 people, the presidency said in a statement. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleJapan PM Kishida to stress unity on Ukraine in meet with India’s ModiNext articleUkraine’s leader warns war will cost Russia for generations - Advertisement - More articles Afghanistan world’s unhappiest country, even before Taliban March 19, 2022 Aid agencies struggle to reach Ukraine’s ‘beseiged’ cities March 19, 2022 Russia-China cooperation will only get stronger – Interfax cites Lavrov March 19, 2022 - Advertisement - Latest article Afghanistan world’s unhappiest country, even before Taliban March 19, 2022 Aid agencies struggle to reach Ukraine’s ‘beseiged’ cities March 19, 2022 Russia-China cooperation will only get stronger – Interfax cites Lavrov March 19, 2022 Ukraine’s leader warns war will cost Russia for generations March 19, 2022 Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 22: presidency March 19, 2022