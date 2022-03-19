26.4 C
Yemen
Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 22: presidency

DAR ES SALAAM: At least 22 people died after a bus crashed into a lorry in eastern Tanzania on Friday, the presidency said.
The accident also injured 38 people, the presidency said in a statement.

