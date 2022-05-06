Teen murdered by her father in possible ‘honor killing’ in Chicago

ILLINOIS: A local man, Mohammed Almaru, 42, was charged Wednesday with the first-degree murder of his daughter, Mia Maro, 17, the day after she attended her high school prom, the area’s police said.

Maro was a senior at Andrew High school in Tinley Park, in the southwest suburbs of Chicago, which has a large Arab and Muslim population. There is some speculation that the murder may be an “honor killing.”

Her bloodied body was found on Sunday, May 1, inside the family home at 7806 West 167th Street, the day after the prom. Police said she was discovered by family members covered by a blanket, with her father lying next to her.

Maro was beaten to death, police said, with a metal pole and a rubber mallet by Almaru who was angry after reading her text messages to friends.

Police said Almaru had “self-inflicted wounds to his wrist and throat.” They said he “had ingested pills” and was taken to Christ Hospital Sunday night where he was intubated and stabilized.

He was unable to be questioned by police until late Monday afternoon.

“On behalf of the entire village of Tinley Park, I’d like to offer my sincerest condolences to everyone who knew and loved Mia,” said Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz.

“By all accounts she was a lovely young woman at the very beginning of her life, a life that she will now never get to fulfill. To her family, friends and fellow students at Andrew High School, we mourn her passing with you.”

Almaru is being held without bond. A court date has not been set.

Maro was the daughter of Mohammed’s wife, Audrey Jorgenson. Her sister Linda and another daughter from a prior marriage, Randa Almaru, discovered the body and called police. The mother has been in 24-hour intensive care since suffering a traumatic brain injury in the Spring of 2019.

Police said they were unaware of a prior domestic violence charge against Almaru in 2002, and declined to comment on whether he was suspected to have caused Jorgensen’s injuries in 2019.

Media reported Almaru had taken his daughter the prior week to purchase a dress for the prom, which is an annual dance hosted by local high schools. But after purchasing the dress and saying his daughter could attend the dance, he changed his mind and said he no longer trusted her.

Andrew High School Principal Abir Othman confirmed Maro’s death in an email to parents saying guidance counselors were available for students throughout the week.

Othman wrote: “Today is a very sad day for the Andrew High School Community as we grieve the loss of senior student Mia Maro. We extend our condolences to Mia’s family and ask that everyone keep Mia in their thoughts and prayers.”