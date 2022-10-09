Three men face murder charge after stabbing near UK mosque

LONDON: Three men have been charged with murder by British police a week after Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz was fatally stabbed outside the Jamiah Masjid & Institute in Coventry, England.

The 52-year-old was knifed on Oct. 2, dying in hospital soon after the attack.

Adam Razaaq, 20, Hasnian Razaaq, 23, and Mohammed Faisal, 29, are set to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court next Saturday.

The three men, from Halesowen and Birmingham, have been bailed.

West Midlands Police, which has oversight of Coventry and the surrounding area, said that the men had also been charged with attempted murder after another man was found with a knife wound at the mosque fight.

Nawaz was knifed to death during a fight involving a large group of men, some armed with knives, with the police called out to calm the situation.

Nawaz’s family issued a statement thanking the emergency services for their “tireless effort trying to save our father.”