Two teenagers charged with murder of Londoner Muhamoud Mahdi

LONDON: Two teenagers have been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man in London on Friday evening.

Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi, 28, was killed in Watling Avenue, Burnt Oak, Edgware.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, two teenagers, Christian Adom Kuta-Danku, 18, and an unnamed 16-year-old were charged with his murder.

They will appear in court later in the year.

A 19-year-old man who was also arrested has been released on bail until a date in March, pending further inquiries.

Det Ch Insp Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “Muhamoud lived with his mother in Barnet. She will be supported by specialist Met officers throughout the unimaginably difficult days and months ahead.”

“I have assured her of my total commitment to ensuring that whoever was responsible for this senseless killing will be brought to justice,” he added.