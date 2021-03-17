BREAKING NEWS

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

DUBAI: The UAE government has strongly denounced the Houthi militia’s attempt to target non-combatants and civilian structures on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait with two ballistic missiles and a bomb-laden drone.

UAE affirmed that these systematic terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms, state news agency WAM reported, citing a statement from the foreign affairs ministry.

