UAE Minister starts Japan visit

TOKYO: The United Arab Emirates’ Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan Al-Jaber will visit Japan for three days, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said on Sunday.

During his stay, Al-Jaber, who is also a Special Envoy for Japan and the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), will pay a courtesy call on Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary KIHARA Seiji and hold talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Odawara Kiyoshi.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and “it is expected that the good relations between Japan and the UAE will be further strengthened through this visit,” the ministry said in a statement.

o This article was originally published on Arab News Japan