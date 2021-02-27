UAE pledges $230m aid to Yemen

DUBAI: The UAE has committed additional aid of $230 million to war-torn Yemen, ahead of the United Nations Pledging Conference, the state news agency WAM has reported.

The aid will help to fund international programs that meet Yemenis’ medical, nutritional, and food security needs.

The UAE has provided more than $6 billion worth of aid to Yemen since 2015, primarily focusing on supporting the country’s humanitarian needs, such as education and other vital services.