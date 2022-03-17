20.9 C
Yemen
UK approves AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment

Britain’s medicines regulator said on Thursday it had approved AstraZeneca’s antibody-based treatment to prevent COVID-19 in people whose immune response is poor.

