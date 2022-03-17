World UK approves AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment By webmaster March 17, 2022 0 1 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read UK approves AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment March 17, 2022 Hungary PM flags arrival of “bigger wave” of Ukraine refugees next week March 17, 2022 Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release March 17, 2022 Exiled Cambodia opposition leader hit with 10-year jail term March 17, 2022 rbksa Britain’s medicines regulator said on Thursday it had approved AstraZeneca’s antibody-based treatment to prevent COVID-19 in people whose immune response is poor. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleHungary PM flags arrival of “bigger wave” of Ukraine refugees next week - Advertisement - More articles Hungary PM flags arrival of “bigger wave” of Ukraine refugees next week March 17, 2022 Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release March 17, 2022 Exiled Cambodia opposition leader hit with 10-year jail term March 17, 2022 - Advertisement - Latest article UK approves AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment March 17, 2022 Hungary PM flags arrival of “bigger wave” of Ukraine refugees next week March 17, 2022 Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release March 17, 2022 Exiled Cambodia opposition leader hit with 10-year jail term March 17, 2022 Thousands of households without power in northeast Japan after earthquake kills four March 17, 2022