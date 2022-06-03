UK counter-extremism strategy failing Muslim communities: Govt adviser

LONDON: Muslim communities are being failed by the UK’s flagship counter-extremism Prevent strategy, a government advisor has told the BBC.

Dame Sarah Khan said the government had left a “vacuum” of information detailing the strategy’s purpose that was subsequently being filled by extremists, while fears of racism accusations left some local authorities uncomfortable tackling extremism.

“Continuing to engage communities, explaining what the programme is, addressing concerns — that’s got to continue in a much better way,” she said, adding that some groups were using accusations of Islamophobia as “cover” for extremist practices, and that she had seen examples of local councillors who felt “unable” to push back against the radicalization of young Muslims.

Khan has been a vocal supporter of the controversial strategy launched in 2007 to reduce the UK terror threat by stopping people being drawn into terrorism. Her intervention comes as ministers prep a review into how effective Prevent is.