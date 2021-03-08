BREAKING NEWS

UK foreign aid cuts may not get parliamentary vote

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Mon, 2021-03-08 20:10

LONDON: A controversial reduction in UK overseas aid may not be voted on in Parliament, potentially exposing the government to legal action.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to comment on whether a cut in the aid budget from 0.7 percent of national income — a precedent established in a 2015 law — would be subject to a vote.

However, the spokesperson claimed that the proposed cut to 0.5 percent of national income was permitted by the law, the 2015 International Development Act.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to comment on whether the cut would be subject to a vote. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Main category: 
World
Tags: 
UK
aid
UK government
Yemen
Previous articleHead of Yemen Red Cross criticized for meeting Iran’s Houthi ‘envoy’
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drone launched towards Saudi Arabia

- 0
article author: Arab NewsMon, 2021-03-08 19:40 RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Monday it intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushait and...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Head of Yemen Red Cross criticized for meeting Iran’s Houthi ‘envoy’

- 0
Author: article author: Saeed Al-BatatiMon, 2021-03-08 21:46 AL-MUKALLA: The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Yemen, Katharina Ritz, has been criticized...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

‘Alarm in White House’ over escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia

- 0
article author: DEEMA AL-KHUDAIRMon, 2021-03-08 22:29 JEDDAH: The US led global condemnation on Monday of attempted air strikes on Saudi Arabia, amid growing speculation by analysts...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©