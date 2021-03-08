UK foreign aid cuts may not get parliamentary vote

LONDON: A controversial reduction in UK overseas aid may not be voted on in Parliament, potentially exposing the government to legal action.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to comment on whether a cut in the aid budget from 0.7 percent of national income — a precedent established in a 2015 law — would be subject to a vote.

However, the spokesperson claimed that the proposed cut to 0.5 percent of national income was permitted by the law, the 2015 International Development Act.