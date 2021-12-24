UK national arrested by Taliban in Kabul

LONDON: A British citizen has been reported missing in Afghanistan after being arrested by the Taliban in Kabul.

Grant Bailey, an NGO worker, was detained amid a security crackdown in the capital, the Daily Mirror reported.

The reasons for his arrest have not been made public.

The British Foreign Office said that an investigation into the incident has been opened.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the detention of a British national in Afghanistan and have been in touch with their family to support them.”

Bailey is believed to have returned to Afghanistan in September shortly after the Taliban takeover of the country.

A Foreign Office source said: “We were quite surprised he went back to Kabul after the Western withdrawal, as the security situation there is obviously much worse.

“Added to that, the Taliban government is making it very difficult for the few expats working there, making it very difficult to travel.

“A lot of people are trying to get to the bottom of what has happened to him, where is being held and under what charges.”