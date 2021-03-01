BREAKING NEWS

UK urged to reverse huge cuts to Yemen aid

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Author: 
Mon, 2021-03-01 20:47

LONDON: Yemenis and major charities have urged the British government to reconsider reported cuts of up to 50 percent of its support for humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country.

The plea comes as the UN is looking to raise some $3.85 billion from more than 100 governments and donors at a major virtual pledging conference on Monday to avert Yemen’s growing famine.

The British government has signaled that it is expected to cut its international aid budget as the country reckons with its biggest-ever recession amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Main category: 
World
Tags: 
Yemen
UK
humanitarian aid
Houthis militia
Previous articleHouthis fire ballistic missile towards neighborhood in Yemen’s Marib
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia pledges $430m to UN’s Yemen response

- 0
article author: Arab NewsMon, 2021-03-01 21:02 NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia on Monday pledged $430 million toward the UN’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Dr. Abdullah...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Houthis fire ballistic missile towards neighborhood in Yemen’s Marib

- 0
article author: Arab NewsMon, 2021-03-01 12:39 DUBAI: The Iran-backed Houthi militants have fired a ballistic missile towards a district in Yemen's Marib province killing one person and injuring...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

UN launching donor conference amid fears of famine in Yemen

- 0
Author: By SAMY MAGDY | AParticle author: APID: 1614603318792809000Mon, 2021-03-01 11:08 CAIRO: The United Nations launched an appeal Monday for countries to fund its response to the humanitarian...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©