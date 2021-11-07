UK woman dies after Turkish liposuction surgery

LONDON: A UK woman has died just days after receiving liposuction surgery in Istanbul.

Diarra Akua Eunice Brown, 28, who has been described as a “beautiful soul,” flew to Turkey in October for the operation.

But just days after the surgery, which had been labeled a success, Brown suddenly fell ill and died.

Family and friends took to social media to pay tribute to her, with one post saying: “This must be a dream. Still can’t come to terms with this yet.”

Another said: “I miss you angel. I’m devastated you were taken away way before your time.”

Turkish news site Sabah has said that the plastic surgeon responsible for the operation — who has only been identified using the initials S.G.B. — changed Brown’s dressing in a post-surgery check-up, before she died later that day.

S.G.B. has been taken into police custody and an investigation has been opened into the death. A post-mortem was also carried out, but the results have not yet been released to the public.

News site Haberler reported that S.G.B had “no idea” what was behind Brown’s sudden death.

Following the examination, Brown’s body was sent back to the UK for burial.