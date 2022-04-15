Ukraine deputy PM: 9 humanitarian corridors agreed for Friday

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed for Friday to evacuate civilians, including by private car from the besieged city of Mariupol.

Other evacuation routes include ones from Berdiansk, Tokmak, Enerhodar and Sievierodonetsk.

The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, meanwhile urged residents of six towns to evacuate, adding that one person had been killed and five wounded in Russian shelling of the town of Kreminna.

Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app: “Don’t hesitate and leave while that possibility remains. … Choose life, buses are waiting for you at the pickup points. As are trains, of which there are enough.”

Reuters could not immediately verify Gaidai’s statements.