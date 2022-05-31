KYIV: Two Russian soldiers were handed jail terms of more than 11 years each Tuesday following a trial in central Ukraine, the Ukrainian Interfax news agency reported.
The servicemen, Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov, were both handed sentences of 11 years and six months under legislation against “violating the laws and customs of war,” for firing on two villages in the early days of Moscow’s invasion.
Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax
KYIV: Two Russian soldiers were handed jail terms of more than 11 years each Tuesday following a trial in central Ukraine, the Ukrainian Interfax news agency reported.