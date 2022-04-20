30.9 C
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol

Ukraine has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on establishing a humanitarian corridor to evacuate women, children and the elderly from the besieged city of Mariupol on Wednesday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
“Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, this is where we will focus our efforts today,” she wrote on Facebook.

