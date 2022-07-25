31.5 C
Ukraine says it has destroyed 50 ammunition depots using HIMARS in war with Russia

KYIV: Ukrainian forces have destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems in the war with Russia, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Monday.”This cuts their (Russian) logistical chains and takes away their ability to conduct active fighting and cover our armed forces with heavy shelling,” he said in televised comments.Reuters could not independently verify Reznikov’s remarks about the use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). Russia did not immediately comment.

