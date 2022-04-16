18.1 C
Yemen
Saturday, April 16, 2022
type here...
World

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

malawi

ODESSA, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday told CNN that between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died so far in the war with Russia and another 10,000 have been injured.

Previous articleS. Africa releases emergency funds for deadly floods, nearly 400 dead
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article