World Ukraine’s Zelensky: Between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war By webmaster April 16, 2022 0 1 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read Ukraine’s Zelensky: Between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war April 16, 2022 S. Africa releases emergency funds for deadly floods, nearly 400 dead April 15, 2022 From halal curries to murtabak, Bangkok offers hearty Ramadan fare April 15, 2022 ‘Detest me with moderation,’ Paris attacks defendant pleads April 15, 2022 malawi ODESSA, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday told CNN that between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died so far in the war with Russia and another 10,000 have been injured. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleS. Africa releases emergency funds for deadly floods, nearly 400 dead - Advertisement - More articles S. Africa releases emergency funds for deadly floods, nearly 400 dead April 15, 2022 From halal curries to murtabak, Bangkok offers hearty Ramadan fare April 15, 2022 ‘Detest me with moderation,’ Paris attacks defendant pleads April 15, 2022 - Advertisement - Latest article Ukraine’s Zelensky: Between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war April 16, 2022 S. Africa releases emergency funds for deadly floods, nearly 400 dead April 15, 2022 From halal curries to murtabak, Bangkok offers hearty Ramadan fare April 15, 2022 ‘Detest me with moderation,’ Paris attacks defendant pleads April 15, 2022 Syrian filmmaker slams UK plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda April 15, 2022