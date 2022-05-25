33.5 C
Yemen
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Ukraine’s Zelensky says will only talk directly to Russia’s Putin

DAVOS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he was only willing to talk directly to Vladimir Putin and not via intermediators.
He added that if the Russian President “understands reality” there was the possibility of finding a diplomatic way out of the conflict.
Zelensky, speaking to an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, also said that Ukraine would fight until it recovered all of its territory.
The Ukrainian President said that Moscow should withdraw its troops back to the lines in place before Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.
“That might be a first step toward talks,” he said, adding that Russia has been playing for time in its talks with Ukraine.

