UK’s Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers’ deportation row

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with heir to the throne Prince Charles in Rwanda on Friday while both are attending a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, Johnson’s spokesman said.

Earlier this month two British newspapers reported that Charles had privately described the government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as “appalling.”

Last week, Britain’s first planned deportation flight did not go ahead after the European Court of Human Rights issued last-minute injunctions to prevent a handful of asylum seekers being sent to the East African country.

Charles was concerned the controversial asylum policy would overshadow the Commonwealth meeting where he is representing his mother Queen Elizabeth, The Times reported.