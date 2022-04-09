UK’s Johnson meets Ukraine’s Zelensky in Kyiv, offers more armored vehicles and missiles

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on a visit to Kyiv, Saturday vowed UK armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles for Ukraine as he acclaimed its military for “the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century.”

“It is because of President (Volodymyr) Zelensky’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that (Vladimir) Putin’s monstrous aims are being thwarted,” he said after meeting Zelensky, according to a Downing Street statement.

Johnson set out extra military aid of 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, “to support Ukraine in this crucial phase while Russia’s illegal assault continues,” the statement said.

That is on top of UK aid announced Friday of additional Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and another 800 anti-tank missiles, along with “loitering” drones for “precision strikes” against the Russians.

As world powers held a fundraising round for Ukraine, Johnson also promised an extra $500 million via the World Bank, taking its total loan guarantee to $1 billion, and would liberalize tariffs on most imports from Ukraine and take other measures to free up trade.

Johnson also said that countries supporting Ukraine following its invasion by Russia would continue to tighten the economic sanctions on Moscow.

“Together with our partners, we are going to ratchet up the economic pressure and we will continue to intensify, week by week, the sanctions on Russia,” Johnson said in comments to the media, standing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His visit to the Ukrainian capital was previously unannounced.

Johnson said the measures would include moving away from the use of Russian hydrocarbons.

Johnson said it had been a “privilege” to meet Zelensky in person on his surprise visit, which was not pre-announced in London and was meant as a show of support for Ukraine against what he called “Russia’s barbaric campaign.”

“Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century,” he said.

“I made clear today that the United Kingdom stands unwaveringly with them in this ongoing fight, and we are in it for the long run.”

Johnson is the latest European leader to visit Kyiv this weekend, following the discovery a week ago of the bodies of civilians in towns from which the Russian had just army retreated.

The Ukrainian leader is known to have a warm relationship with Johnson, about whom he speaks with admiration.

“Boris Johnson is one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion, a leader in sanctions pressure on Russia and defense support for Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

Johnson’s trip to the Ukrainian capital followed visits to Kyiv by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday and the visit of the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer earlier on Saturday.

(With AFP and Reuters)