UK’s Prince Charles replaces queen on Mideast trip

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Charles has replaced the queen on a four-day trip to Egypt and Jordan that started on Tuesday, as the reigning monarch stays home to recover from an injured back.

Charles — the first in line to the throne — is said to have discussed the trip with the queen and agreed with her that the official visit must still go ahead.

It is designed to strengthen ties with Egypt and Jordan, both of which have longstanding relationships with Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, is the UK’s longest-reigning monarch — she has sat on the throne since 1952.

She has reduced her normally packed schedule to “light duties” until the end of the year after spraining her back.

Prince Charles, 73, and his wife Camilla, 74, will be welcomed by Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania at Al-Husseiniya Palace, where they will build on the longstanding ties between the two royal families.

The four-day trip will see them carry out over 30 official engagements between them in Jordan and then Egypt.