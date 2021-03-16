BREAKING NEWS

UN calls for independent probe into fire that killed migrants in Yemen

By webmaster
Arab News
Tue, 2021-03-16 17:17

NEW YORK: The UN called on Tuesday for an independent investigation into the deaths of dozens of African migrants during a fire at a Houthi-run detention center.

“It is not only Yemenis who are suffering in Yemen. The world was reminded of the plight of the migrant community last week when ahorrific fire broke out at a detention facility in Sana’a holding predominantly Ethiopian migrants,” the organization’s Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said. “Dozens were killed in the fire and over 170 seriously injured. There must be an independent investigation into the cause of the fire.”

Members representing African communities in Yemen speak in front of the offices of the International Organization for Migration in Sanaa, following last weekend’s fire in a holding facility, on Mar.13, 2021. (AFP)
Main category: 
Middle-East
Tags: 
Yemen
Martin Griffiths
Mark Lowcock
Houthi
United Nations
