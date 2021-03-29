BREAKING NEWS

UN experts withdraw corruption claims against Yemen central bank

Saeed Al-Batati
Mon, 2021-03-29 23:42

AL-MUKALLA: A UN panel has retracted money laundering and corruption claims against Yemen’s central bank, according to a government official.

In January, the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen accused the Aden-based institution of embezzling funds from a hefty Saudi deposit, which was allocated for buying food, and helping Yemeni conglomerates to rack up millions of dollars in profits.

Last week, after an internal review, the experts informed the government they were withdrawing their accusations about the central bank and promised to update the report.

Middle-East
Yemen


