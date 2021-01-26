NationalNews

US Puts on Hold, Will Review Houthi Terror Designation

US Puts on Hold, Will Review Houthi Terror Designation

Supporters of Yemen’s Houthi rebels are shown in 2015 protesting against Saudi airstrikes on the capital Sanaa. (Wikimedia Commons)

The Media Line Staff

01/26/2021

The United States has put on hold the ban on doing business with or providing support to the Houthi movement in Yemen, as the government reviews the designation made on the last full day of the Trump Administration of the Houthis as a “foreign terrorist organization.”

Humanitarian aid organizations had expressed concern that it would hinder its aid efforts in Yemen, which has been involved in a years-long civil war.

The Houthis control the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and the north of the country.

The terror designation froze any US-related assets owned by the Houthis, banned Americans from doing business with them and made it a crime to provide support or resources to the movement. The stay of the ban will last until February 26.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Yemeni Houthi supporters marched in Sanaa on Monday to protest the terror organization designation.

