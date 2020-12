RIYADH: The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on five figures at the Houthi militia in Yemen who are said to be involved in torturing women and children.

The sanctions were imposed on several officials including Mutlaq Amer Al-Marani, deputy head of the Houthi security office; Abdul Qader Al-Shami, a leader in the Houthi militia; Abdul Hakim Al-Khawani, head of the security apparatus of the Houthi militia.