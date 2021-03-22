US says it supported efforts to end the conflict in Yemen

NEW YORK/LONDON: The UN welcomed on Monday Saudi Arabia’s new peace initiative to end the war in Yemen.

The proposals align with the world body’s own efforts, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the secretary-general, said.

The Saudi initiative, which includes a comprehensive cease-fire and the reopening of Sanaa airport, was announced by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The plan would also ease restrictions on Hodeidah port and resume the political process.