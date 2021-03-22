BREAKING NEWS

US says it supported efforts to end the conflict in Yemen

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Ephrem Kossaify and Sarah Glubb
Mon, 2021-03-22 20:59

NEW YORK/LONDON: The UN welcomed on Monday Saudi Arabia’s new peace initiative to end the war in Yemen.
The proposals align with the world body’s own efforts, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the secretary-general, said.
The Saudi initiative, which includes a comprehensive cease-fire and the reopening of Sanaa airport, was announced by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The plan would also ease restrictions on Hodeidah port and resume the political process.

The Saudi initiative includes a comprehensive cease-fire, the reopening of Sanaa airport, and resuming the political process. (File/AFP)
Main category: 
Saudi Arabia
Tags: 
Saudi Arabia
Yemen
United Nations
Anthony Blinken
Houthis
Faisal bin Farhan
Ayman Safadi
UAE
Bahrain
Jordan
Kuwait
Gulf Cooperation Council
Nayef Al-Hajraf
Abdullah bin Zayed
Anwar Gargash
GCC
Previous articleSaudi Coalition Launches Airstrikes on Houthi-Held Areas in Yemen
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia announces Yemen peace initiative

- 0
article author: Arab NewsMon, 2021-03-22 16:23 RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched a peace initiative for Yemen on Monday that would reopen Sanaa airport and ease restrictions on...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Arab coalition destroys hostile Houthi air defense system on Marib front

- 0
article author: Arab NewsSun, 2021-03-21 17:10 LONDON: The Arab coalition destroyed a hostile Houthi air defense system on the Marib front on Sunday.  All components of the...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

No.4 on Arab Coalition most wanted list, Houthi leader Zakaria Al-Shami dead, militia says

- 0
article author: Arab NewsSun, 2021-03-21 10:09 DUBAI: A senior official at the Iran-backed Houthi militia confirmed Sunday the death of Zakaria Al-Shami, the fourth Houthi leader...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©