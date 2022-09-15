World US to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine By webmaster September 15, 2022 0 1 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read In northeast India, music offers dying languages a lifeline September 15, 2022 US to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine September 15, 2022 INTERVIEW: Djibouti president stresses importance of preserving peace in ‘sensitive’ Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region September 15, 2022 London Central Mosque holds service to honor life of Queen Elizabeth September 15, 2022 rbksa WASHINGTON: The United States will soon announce a new $600 million arms package for Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military battle Russia, US officials said on Thursday. — More to follow. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleINTERVIEW: Djibouti president stresses importance of preserving peace in ‘sensitive’ Red Sea and Gulf of Aden regionNext articleIn northeast India, music offers dying languages a lifeline - Advertisement - More articles In northeast India, music offers dying languages a lifeline September 15, 2022 INTERVIEW: Djibouti president stresses importance of preserving peace in ‘sensitive’ Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region September 15, 2022 London Central Mosque holds service to honor life of Queen Elizabeth September 15, 2022 - Advertisement - Latest article In northeast India, music offers dying languages a lifeline September 15, 2022 US to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine September 15, 2022 INTERVIEW: Djibouti president stresses importance of preserving peace in ‘sensitive’ Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region September 15, 2022 London Central Mosque holds service to honor life of Queen Elizabeth September 15, 2022 How Djibouti emerged as a commercial and strategic crossroads of the world September 15, 2022