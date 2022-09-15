25.1 C
US to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The United States will soon announce a new $600 million arms package for Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military battle Russia, US officials said on Thursday.

— More to follow.

