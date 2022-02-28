19.3 C
Yemen
Monday, February 28, 2022
US would walk away from Iran talks if Iran displays intransigence: State Department

WASHINGTON: Washington is prepared to walk away from the effort to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if Iran displays intransigence, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
“We are prepared to walk away if Iran displays an intransigence to making progress,” Price told reporters at a regular press briefing of the indirect talks taking place in Vienna.
The United States and its allies and partners will pursue “alternatives” if Iran is “unwilling to engage in good faith,” he added, without detailing those alternatives.

