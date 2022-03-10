17.7 C
Yemen
Thursday, March 10, 2022
type here...
World

White House: Iran nuclear deal “close,” end of negotiations challenging

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Thursday the United States would continue to have diplomatic talks with Iran about a nuclear deal.
“Our view is that we are close. We have been close for some time now,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said. “The end of negotiations is always when the difficult and challenging parts of the conversation typically take place.”

Previous articleWorld Health Organization warns of ‘deltacron’ variant spreading in Europe
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article