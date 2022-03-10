WASHINGTON: The White House said on Thursday the United States would continue to have diplomatic talks with Iran about a nuclear deal.
“Our view is that we are close. We have been close for some time now,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said. “The end of negotiations is always when the difficult and challenging parts of the conversation typically take place.”
White House: Iran nuclear deal “close,” end of negotiations challenging
