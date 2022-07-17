Wife of Kuwaiti UK ambassador Dalal Yaqoub Al-Humaidhi awarded Honorary Freedom by City of London

LONDON: Mrs. Dalal Yaqoub Al-Humaidhi, wife of the Kuwaiti ambassador to the United Kingdom, was awarded Honorary Freedom by the City of London on Saturday for her volunteer work in a number of British charitable societies, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Lord Mayor of London’s financial district, Vincent Keaveny, told KUNA that Al-Humaidhi played an integral role in supporting her husband’s diplomatic career, Ambassador Khaled Al-Duwaisan, for 30 years, and that this is in recognition of the Al-Duwaisan family’s generous efforts across various fields.

Lord Keaveny added that the award, which dates back to 1237 and is given to those who have made significant achievements in their chosen fields, exemplifies the nature of the special relations that exist between Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

The late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and South Africa’s late President Nelson Mandela were among those honored with the Honorary Freedom of the City of London.

In addition, the Children and Families Across Borders Society presented Mrs. Al-Humaidhi with a memorial shield in recognition of her contributions to the organization.

According to Caroline Hausmann, CEO of the Society, Mrs. Al-Humaidhi was given honorary presidency of the Society for her work in helping children all over the world.

Mrs. Al-Humaidhi also worked on the annual charity fundraiser held in the backyard of Kensington Municipality for 30 years, and she was also a point of reference for new diplomats as she helped them adapt and assimilate to life in London.

Mrs. Al- Humaidhi’s work also extended to the International Red Cross, Alzheimer’s Society, Royal Academy of Arts, and many other organizations.