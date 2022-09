NAIROBI: William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s president on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by tens of thousands of people, including regional heads of state, following his narrow victory in a bitterly-fought but largely peaceful election.The 55-year-old took the oath of office on a copy of Kenya’s constitution, five weeks to the day since the August 9 poll, assuming the reins of a country gripped by drought and a cost-of-living crisis.