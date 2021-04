NEW YORK: World powers at the UN warned the Houthis Thursday that they would be responsible for an environmental disaster if an oil tanker moored off Yemen’s coast breaks up.

The decaying FSO Safer tanker has been under the control of the Iran backed militia since 2015. The ship could spill more than a million barrels of oil into the Red Sea, yet the Houthis have repeatedly blocked the UN from sending a team of expert to the vessel.