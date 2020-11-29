15 C
Yemen
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Yemen: 3 children drown during school trip

By webmaster
webmaster

Cairo: Three schoolchildren have drowned during a trip in Yemen’s temporary capital Aden, according to a local newspaper.

The drownings occurred Saturday when the children were swimming off Al Ghadir coast west of Aden, online newspaper Aden Al Ghad reported, citing a local source.

“The school trip ended up in a tragedy after strong waves pushed the children into the sea,” the source added.

The internationally recognised government declared Aden a temporary capital after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Al Houthi militia staged a coup and seized the capital Sana’a in late 2014.

In 2015, an Arab alliance co-led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE intervened in Yemen in response to a request from the government after Al Houthis advanced on Aden.

