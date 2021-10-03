24.6 C
Yemen
Sunday, October 3, 2021
Yemen government troops make new advances in Jouf province

Saeed Al-Batati
Sun, 2021-10-03 23:02

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni army troops and allied tribesmen on Sunday seized control of new areas in the northern province of Jouf after heavy clashes with the Iran-backed Houthis, Yemen’s army spokesman told Arab News.

Brig. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili said that government troops, backed by air cover from the Arab coalition warplanes, liberated a number of locations, mountains and desert areas after a new offensive by the Houthis east of Jouf that began on Saturday.

Middle-East
Yemen
Jouf province
yemeni army
Houthis


