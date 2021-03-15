BREAKING NEWS

Yemen national army cuts off Houthi supply route, gain more ground

DUBAI: The Yemeni army on Monday were able to cut off Houthi supply routes northwest of the capital Sanaa, Al Arabiya reported.
Saudi-led coalition warplanes supported the army by targeting a warehouse of weapons in Hajjah.
Meanwhile, the Yemeni army gained more ground in Hajjah, pushing the Houthi militia back.
The media center of the Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Sunday the destruction of a Houthi armored vehicle that killed five Houthi fighters in Hajjah.

Middle-East
Yemen
