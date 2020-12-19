21.3 C
Yemen
Saturday, December 19, 2020
type here...
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen: New government formed including Southern Transitional Council

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

BREAKING NEWS

Yemen: New government formed including Southern Transitional Council

webmaster - 0
Cairo: A new Yemeni government has been formed as part of a Saudi-brokered pact between the internationally recognised authority and the Southern Transitional Council...
Read more
National

Yemen: New government formed including Southern Transitional Council

webmaster - 0
Cairo: A new Yemeni government has been formed as part of a Saudi-brokered pact between the internationally recognised authority and the Southern Transitional Council...
Read more
News

The TPP Was All but Dead, Now DC Think Tanks Are Quietly Urging Biden to Bring It Back

webmaster - 0
The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was dead and buried. But now, with the imminent arrival of the new Biden administration, many of the most influential...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen’s president announces new power-sharing government

webmaster - 0
article author:  Arab News Fri, 2020-12-18 21:30 SANAA: Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi announced on Friday the formation of a power-sharing government, in accordance with the...
Read more
webmaster

Cairo: A new Yemeni government has been formed as part of a Saudi-brokered pact between the internationally recognised authority and the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi has decreed the formation of the 24-member government, led by previous prime minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed , Yemen’s official news agency reported.

Ahmed Awwad Bin Mubarak has been named foreign minister and Gen. Mohammed Ali Al Maqdashi defence minister.

The announcement comes after the deployment of military forces was completed in southern Yemen in line with the power-sharing deal.

In November last year, the Yemeni government and the STC signed the accord, officially dubbed the Riyadh Agreement, which ended a months-long feud between both sides to refocus efforts on fighting Al Houthi militia.

The accord provides for forming a 24-strong government equally composed from Yemen’s southern and northern provinces, excluding Al Houthis.

Earlier this month, a Saudi-led Arab alliance fighting in Yemen started overseeing the redeployment process as part of the Riyadh deal.

Al Houthis, aligned with Iran, have plunged Yemen into a devastating conflict after they toppled the internationally recognised government and overran the capital Sana’a in late 2014.

Previous articleYemen: New government formed including Southern Transitional Council
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

KSRelief responds to appeal to help conjoined Yemeni twins

- 0
article author:  Arab News Author:  Fri, 2020-12-18 23:10 RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center said on Friday that will study the condition of newly-born conjoined...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen’s president announces new power-sharing government

- 0
article author:  Arab News Fri, 2020-12-18 21:30 SANAA: Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi announced on Friday the formation of a power-sharing government, in accordance with the...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Mass Starvation Looms as Yemen’s Currency Nears Historic Freefall

- 0
TAIZ, YEMEN- – Both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates seem to be doing everything in their power to prevent an end to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

BREAKING NEWS

Yemen: New government formed including Southern Transitional Council

- 0
Cairo: A new Yemeni government has been formed as part of a Saudi-brokered pact between the internationally recognised authority and the Southern Transitional Council...
Read more
National

Yemen: New government formed including Southern Transitional Council

- 0
Cairo: A new Yemeni government has been formed as part of a Saudi-brokered pact between the internationally recognised authority and the Southern Transitional Council...
Read more
News

The TPP Was All but Dead, Now DC Think Tanks Are Quietly Urging Biden to Bring It Back

- 0
The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was dead and buried. But now, with the imminent arrival of the new Biden administration, many of the most influential...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen’s president announces new power-sharing government

- 0
article author:  Arab News Fri, 2020-12-18 21:30 SANAA: Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi announced on Friday the formation of a power-sharing government, in accordance with the...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

KSRelief responds to appeal to help conjoined Yemeni twins

- 0
article author:  Arab News Author:  Fri, 2020-12-18 23:10 RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center said on Friday that will study the condition of newly-born conjoined...
Read more