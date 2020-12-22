Yemen to require COVID-19 test for travelers into the country

DUBAI: Yemen’s COVID-19 emergency committee has required a negative PCR test for those travelling into the country at least 72 hours before their arrival.

The committee instructed land, sea and air border authorities to implement the measure by Dec. 25, state news agency Saba New reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, the committee affirmed that this measure comes in response to the World Health Organization’s warnings about the outbreak of a second wave of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.