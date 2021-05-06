Yemeni minister: Iran’s Quds Force commander acting as de facto ruler of Houthi-held areas

Thu, 2021-05-06 09:28
DUBAI: Iran’s Quds Force commander Hassan Erlo is acting as de facto ruler of areas controlled by the Houthi militia, a senior Yemeni official was cited by state news agency SABA.
Erlo’s movements are highlighted through the Houthis’ media outfit, confirm that he is acting as a leader, Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, culture and tourism, said on Wednesday.
Eryani added that these actions affirm that the Houthi leadership take political, military and administrative orders from the Iranian regime.
Main category:
Tags: