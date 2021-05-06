Yemeni minister: Iran’s Quds Force commander acting as de facto ruler of Houthi-held areas

DUBAI: Iran’s Quds Force commander Hassan Erlo is acting as de facto ruler of areas controlled by the Houthi militia, a senior Yemeni official was cited by state news agency SABA.

Erlo’s movements are highlighted through the Houthis’ media outfit, confirm that he is acting as a leader, Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, culture and tourism, said on Wednesday.

Eryani added that these actions affirm that the Houthi leadership take political, military and administrative orders from the Iranian regime.