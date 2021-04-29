Yemen’s army foils Houthi infiltration of Marib

DUBAI: Yemeni troops shelled Houthi militant encampments west of Marib, foiling their attempt to enter the province.

The artillery fire destroyed six Houthi vehicles and killed 20 militants, Yemen’s armed forces news agency September 26 reported.

The governor of Marib on Wednesday rallied troops to defend the territory against a Houthi advance in a potentially decisive fighting for the provincial capital.

Gov. Sultan Al-Arada vowed that the people of Marib, the Yemeni army and the Saudi-led Arab coalition would defeat the Iran-backed militia.