Al-Qaeda’s leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

UN: The leader of Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni affiliate has been under arrest for several months, according to a United Nations report released on Thursday.

The report to the Security Council from a UN monitoring team said Khalid Batarfi, who took over the leadership of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) a year ago, was arrested and his deputy, Saad Atef Al-Awlaqi, died during an “operation in Ghayda City, Al-Mahrah Governorate, in October.”