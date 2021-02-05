Saudi Arabia says Biden’s speech reiterates US commitment to work with allies

ID:
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia said on Friday President Joe Biden’s speech reiterated US commitment to work with “friends and allies” to resolve conflicts.
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir told state TV Ekhbaria the Kingdom was looking forward to working with the US administration.
“We look forward to working with our friends in the US to end conflicts and confront challenges, as we have for over seven decades,” he added.
