EU delegation arrives in Yemen’s Aden

Sat, 2021-02-06 15:28
DUBAI: A delegation of the European Union arrived in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden on Saturday, local media reported.
Reports said that the EU’s delegation will discuss a number of issues with the Yemeni government, including the situation in the government-controlled provinces and the progress of implementing the Riyadh agreement.
The EU’s delegation was reportedly accompanied by armored vehicles and headed to the presidential compound where the new power-sharing government is based.
Main category:
Tags: